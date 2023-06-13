My friend Fulton Mather has been summoned. He was the great-grandson of David Fulton, for whom Fulton Lane is named. We became friends due to our mutual interest and passion for St. Helena history. After inheriting the property in 1995, Fulton had to learn to make wine, which he did at UC Davis. The grapes had been sold to others, but in 1999 he made the first 50-case lot of Petite Sirah.

David Fulton died in 1871, three years before the St. Helena Star could chronicle his achievements. His winery was leased to others and ceased production in 1887. It collapsed in a severe storm in 1973. Fulton Mather recreated history when he rebuilt the winery, which was built in 1861 as the first winery in the city limits. In 2003 the structure was rebuilt on the original footprint.

The St. Helena Historical Society honored the 150 years of the family vineyard in 2010. A plaque was awarded marking the establishing of the vineyards in 1860. Fulton relished being a vintner. He joined Appellation St. Helena as a board member and conducted research on early St. Helena wineries, often speaking to me about his efforts.

Fulton Mather was born in 1933, so by 2018 he was 85 years old. His health was not too good and running the winery became difficult. A good offer appeared from a local buyer and 158 years of family ownership ended. The David Fulton Winery sign disappeared and the Fulton home sits empty, a reminder of days gone by and a dream fulfilled.

Mariam Hansen

Research Director, St. Helena Historical Society