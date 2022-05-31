Letter: In search of equitable water rates

Prior to 2011, the city of St. Helena employed a three-tiered water rate schedule and charged its outside-city-limits water customers a 10% surcharge because of the higher cost to provide water service outside city limits.

During St. Helena’s 2011 utility rate study, the rate specialist advised the city it was wrongly charging outside-city water customers because the city was not, according to Proposition 218, keeping records of the locations where the cost of service was higher. As a result, St. Helena discontinued the surcharge.

Another significant change occurred in 2011, when the rate specialist informed the city it wasn’t keeping accurate records to justify St. Helena’s third highest rate tier. That tier was discontinued. The good news was the city was justified in having a two-tiered rate system because of St. Helena’s recent and costly purchase of Napa’s 600 acre-feet of water. At the completion of 2011’s utility rate study, city council approved increasing St. Helena’s water rates by 65% over the next four years.

Skip forward to 2016 when St. Helena conducted its next utility rate study. At that time, a recent court decision made it illegal for cities to charge arbitrary tiered water rates unless there were records kept by the city to justify the higher cost of service. As a result, St. Helena discontinued its second tiered rate schedule and adopted a single-volume rate structure.

Then the specialist informed St. Helena it wasn’t keeping accurate records for a $55,000 annual water service expense it was charging to Meadowood. This resulted in the city declaring it wasn’t worth the city’s staff time to justify the surcharge. Instead, the city discontinued the surcharge and evenly redistributed the $55,000 expense to all 2,600 water customers.

Another court decision ruled it illegal for some water customers to subsidize the cost of service to other water customers. Thus, St. Helena water customers connected to the city’s water system must pay the same full base rate for water service regardless of whether the water service is turned on, or temporarily turned off.

That decision also made it illegal for cities to require some water customers to subsidize the higher cost of delivering water to other customers. Unfortunately, St. Helena has not yet reversed its policy that “the city has one water system, and all water customers should be treated the same.”

As a result of an extended 2017 utility rate study, St. Helena increased the base rate for residential water customers by 61.7% over a four-year period ending in 2021. Additionally, the city approved adding seasonal peak and off-peak volume water rates that increased residential off-peak volume water rates 18% over the next four-year period.

In 2011 and 2016 the following water projects were projected to be completed before 2022. Both St. Helena’s 2011 and 2016 water rate increases were approved based upon the projected completion of these and other capital improvement programs:

• York Creek Mitigation and Monitoring Plan

• Bell Canyon Reservoir Improvements

• Dwyer Road Booster Pump

• Holmes Tank Upgrade

• Replace 12-inch transmission line

• Upgrade Rutherford Booster Pump

• Replace Bell Canyon Intake Tower

• Pratt Avenue Bridge Crossing

• Lower York Creek Dam Rehabilitation

• Tank 2 Rehabilitation

• Begin replacing 6-inch water mains

• Begin replacing 1% of water mains annually

According to a July 2021 report, some of these projects have not begun, some have been started, but according to the 2021 report, none have been completed.

Currently, St. Helena claims it has an urgent need to increase its water enterprise revenue. One suggestion to increase revenue would be to renegotiate the huge discount St. Helena provides to commercial “fire service water customers” versus the rate commercial water customers pay for having the same size water meters.

The city of St. Helena is now in the process of beginning its fourth utility rate study since 2007. The city has stated its estimated cost for completing both deferred and newly identified CIPs is around $50 million. Accordingly, the city is currently seeking voter approval to pass a $19 million bond measure to help pay for storm drain, water, and wastewater infrastructure improvements.

Let’s hope our city has begun keeping accurate records of the higher costs to provide water service to justify, under Proposition 218, the ability to employ a multi-tiered water rate schedule, high elevation zone costs, more equitable fire service rates, surcharges where they are applicable, and that the city eliminates all customers’ water rates that subsidize the cost of other customers higher water service.

Tom Belt lives in St. Helena.