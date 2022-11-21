Letter: It’s a season of thanks

It’s a season of thanks

While more votes remain to be counted in the race for Mayor of St. Helena, it has become clear that our campaign will not be able to win this election. It has been my privilege to work with our community (public and private) to raise awareness on our town’s critical priority – revenue. It’s what allows us to address water security, affordable housing, streets, sidewalks, administrative infrastructure, our non-profits and so much more. Thank you to all of our supporters who hosted gatherings, knocked on doors, installed signs, called voters, and helped this campaign reach this point. While this campaign has ended, I believe the best is yet to come.

I am in the process of reaching out to my colleagues, including Paul Dohring, to congratulate them for their successful campaigns and I’m offering my commitment to work in a collaborative manner to help overcome today’s challenges in order to create a better tomorrow.

I am asking my colleagues and all of you to join me in coming together to help solve our community’s issues. The politics of yesterday are ill-suited to today’s challenges and it will take all of us together to ensure St. Helena remains a great place to raise a family, work, live, and enjoy life.

Thank you for the support. I look forward to continuing to work with you on ensuring our water security, filling more storefronts, building more homes, on Measure H implementation, and revitalizing our community.

From my home to yours, thank you again, and may you enjoy this upcoming holiday season.

(This opinion is mine only and does not represent the opinions of the City of St. Helena or our City Council.)

Eric Hall

St. Helena