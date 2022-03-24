 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: It takes a village

The review of the St. Helena High School Drama Department production of "The Addams Family" (published in the St. Helena Star, March 10) did a great job of reporting the storyline, but sadly neglected to mention the village behind the scenes creating this masterpiece presentation to grace the stage in two years because of the virus.

Patti Coyle and Craig Bond were the outstanding directors who, with choreographer Frances Menegon, worked daily to perfect his play. An incredible job was also done by the set design, lighting design, costume design and the entire crew.

We in the Napa Valley are blessed to have such dedicated and creative talents in all of our high schools at an affordable price. Hooray to St. Helena students, teachers and parents.

Dana Spicer

Napa

