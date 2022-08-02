Letter: Jazz festival a success

Jazz and Hip Hop comes to The Napa Valley: What did we see, hear, and feel this weekend in St Helena? Loud music, a stage filled with F-bombs, the smell of “weed” wafting through the vineyards, people that look “different” than most Napa Valley weekend crowds? Yes, maybe.

I was there and here is what I saw; extraordinarily talented musicians sharing their art and heart with their audience, an unprecedented congregation of like-minded culture seekers, and many shapes, sizes, colors, and backgrounds. The Blue Note Jazz Festival assembled a team of 100’s of hard-working staff who stood watch in 90-degree heat, keeping tens of thousands of fans safe and well informed.

Congratulations St Helena for hosting such a unifying three-day experiment in the midst of the divided national angst we live with every day.

Walter Nirenberg

St. Helena