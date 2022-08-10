Letter: Jazz festival too loud

I love a good summer jazz festival as the next person … any of you purchase tickets for the Blue Note Jazz Festival two weeks ago? Some might say having a 6,000-ticket turnout in a town of 6,000 residents is a huge success, while others might frown upon all the dreaded changes they must endure for a three-day concert weekend.

I am a local, and with all due respect, I am supportive of the creative outlets and how St. Helena businesses invite people from all over the world to enjoy what our charming little town has to offer. However, I feel the festival crossed the line.

Our family lives a mile from the Charles Krug winery and we’ve never had any sound issues for 23 years, until now.

On July 29 at 7 p.m. I was trying to have a conversation in our backyard with a family member and couldn’t hear what they were saying. I pulled out a decibel meter and noticed it registered the noise as loud as a vacuum cleaner. When we closed our glass doors inside our home, we could hear our windows rattling as well as the vibration on the deck coming from the Charles Krug speakers. I texted several neighbors to see if they were having the same problem and they agreed.

Not only was it extremely noisy, but we could hear every word the singer and rappers were saying. (I must admit some lyrics and presenter’s language were inappropriate for children and churchgoers.)

Thankfully, by Sunday, the speakers and sound level dropped a bit.

I understand we want visitors and locals to enjoy what our beautiful town of St. Helena has to offer, so how can we live peacefully with its new changes? Since Charles Krug concerts in the past have never been an issue for our family as well as for our neighbors, is it possible to go back to how things were?

Cynthia Sabo

St. Helena