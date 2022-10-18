Letter: Keep on the sunny side with Hall

In the Nov. 8 mayoral election, St. Helena voters will have a choice between two different styles and approaches to governance. Who will be the best choice to handle challenges we’ve never experienced before: Water security, fire safety, infrastructure, City services, staff morale, housing, flat revenue and inflation? How do we acknowledge divergent opinions, protect our town's heritage and character and move ahead sustainably?

Paul Dohring's endorsement by past mayors seems to support more inertia. Eric Hall (no relation to Hall Wine) has been endorsed by many dynamic and respected Napa Valley leaders who believe he would be best for St. Helena in facing these challenges.

Yet, rumors are emerging. A recent Op-Ed ("No the sky is not falling," Aug. 25) claimed that simply tallying up the cost of deferred City projects was "fear-mongering" and a scare tactic to bring in "large-scale development." The only fear-mongering here is an attempt to protect the status quo by smearing a public servant who is trying to share facts with the community. Eric favors sustainability, smart growth and values the town's heritage and character. Regardless of whether sources of money can be found as claimed, it will take a business mind to corral and direct those millions of dollars and complex projects.

Eric has also been upfront about staying neutral on the waste management service run by his wife, who is recognized as one of Napa Valley’s strongest environmental advocates, openly addressing landfill issues she inherited.

I’ve also heard anti-newcomer bias in this generally open-minded town that supports diversity and fresh ideas. After all, our new school superintendent came from Argentina and Berkeley; our new highly qualified city manager came via outside search. Eric's family heritage is in California agriculture and he became a business management expert. These new leaders are pragmatic, collaborative and share a vision for a bright future.

The recent League of Women Voters forum further illustrated the contrasting styles. For example, asked what to do with underutilized City properties, Eric applied his property management expertise with specific ideas. Paul's answer was to do another SHAPE-like study. On how to communicate budget and planning with the citizens, Eric proposed town halls, fixing the City website for better transparency and adding more planning effort to the Council's agenda. Paul's answer was to form a communications committee.

Paul's approach has been to look for community direction and reacting to vocal interest groups. He cites his ability to bring people together to come up with concrete solutions to problems, including climate change. But what about the immediate challenges? Are we in agreement on what to do about the City’s lack of funds to hire enough City staff, fix the roads and storm drains, maintain our parks, pay for the water enterprise, repair the sidewalks?

For eight years and further back, Paul sat on councils and committees where leadership is collective and accountability is somehow dispersed. He sponsored numerous studies and highly paid consultants. I personally was on the SHAPE committee where diverse, open-minded citizens came up with specific proposals about town properties, including a community center. When we gave Paul and fellow Council members our idea-filled report, our efforts sort of vanished on the shelf with other studies, as though they weren’t meant to be taken seriously.

I don’t see Eric Hall repeating the old-school style of governance in hiring consultants to tell us what time it is with our own watch. He’s a business management educator, a commercial property manager and professional consultant for top U.S. companies. He tracked down the absentee landlords sitting on vacant storefronts on Main Street to get them moving and has reached out to all kinds of people around town to hear them out. This is important in a small town with many different groups and unique special interests that all don’t align.

Some want housing while others don’t want any new housing near them. Some want to fix the streets but not if it means new hotels that generate revenue to fix those streets. How do you want to resolve divergent interests in the community? This is where having shared priorities and a long-range plan with community collaboration can address issues without checking where the wind blows and being reactive all the time.

So, if you are satisfied with how things are, vote for Paul Dohring. If you think St. Helena can do better, balance these priorities and tackle its challenges, vote for Eric Hall, who can bring back that old phrase “Sunny St. Helena.”

Stan Knight

St. Helena

Dohring provided the following response: "I appreciate the invitation to respond to this letter (with author’s name not disclosed). I would respectfully direct your readers to my other response this week to a similar letter, as this letter is mostly answered there.

"I do want to clarify a few statements. First, I never advocated for “another SHAPE-like study” to determine the best use of city-owned properties. I stated that it is up to the community to decide how best to use its city-owned properties, not one individual council member. In the coming months, the Council will be having a strategic planning session to create a long-range financial plan for our city’s financial needs. That would be the best time to receive community input regarding the use of city-owned properties. Second, I never advocated for the formation of a “communications committee.” I stated that the city’s budget process is an important educational tool to inform the community about the city’s vision, mission, and goals. I suggested that the Council could benefit from the formation of a budget subcommittee to work more closely with city staff as the budget document is being prepared. This would give staff a better understanding of our community’s priorities and place the Council in a more proactive posture, rather than having Council simply react to a budget document without significant input as it is being developed.

"I also want to remind your readers that in 2012, before my time, a local sales tax initiative was rejected by the voters, due in significant part to inadequate voter education. The clear lesson is that community education is essential for much needed additional public tax revenue. We know, for example, that the 2016 sales tax increase and the recent GO bond measure would have failed without strong educational campaigns. The committee and assessment work I have pushed for, including SHAPE, was an instrumental part of the community education required to advance forward. It is ironic that the current outcry regarding our civic infrastructure is to some extent the product of the educational work for which I am significantly responsible.

(The opinions expressed herein are mine individually and are not intended to represent the official positions of the City of St. Helena or the St. Helena City Council.)"