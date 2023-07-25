Kudos to council and staff

Just as Mayor Dohring and Vice Mayor Hall recently commended the professionalism of city staff for the difficult work they do serving our community, so are thanks due those very elected leaders — along with remaining council members and staff — for their careful deliberation over the Hunter project, arguably the most difficult decision council members have faced in years.

The discussion, analysis and communication showcased transparency, professionalism and prudence. All sides were heard. All sides concurred the project has many problems, and that early mistakes from prior administrations are hard to redress.

All council members anguished over their votes.

The diligent process should provide comfort that this council will ensure the journey between the affirmative vote and completion will involve more than perfunctory approvals that will address some — though certainly not all — concerns raised by the community.

More importantly, the council has demonstrated it will rigorously vet any future project early on to ensure it more directly addresses important needs highlighted in the last election such as affordable housing, water/infrastructure, and sustainability.

Stanley Raggio

St. Helena