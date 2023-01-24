Letter: Kudos to St. Helena city staff

Last Thursday afternoon water commenced flowing up through the asphalt at the corner of Pope Street and College Avenue. The entire city's resources turned out to assess and address the problem.

It turns out that a failed pipe coupling had failed on an 8-inch asbestos concrete main water line.

With the help of Argonaut Contractors they all evacuated the area to identify the problem, repairs were made, and the street was reopened by 9 a.m. the next morning.

Hats off to all who had a hand in the heroic effort!

Rick Crebs

St. Helena