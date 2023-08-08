As the owners of the Le Colline vineyard project, my wife Kathleen and I agree with recent comments in letters to the editor that Linda Falls, which rests in the midst of the 177-acre Linda Falls Preserve, is a treasured asset of our community worthy of additional protection.

Conn Creek, the Conn Creek watershed, the 60-plus homes in our neighborhood (including our own cottage), the two elementary schools, Pacific Union College, and the town of Angwin, all of which are within about a half-mile from our property, also are community and environmental assets that deserve as much protection as possible. In the face of urbanization pressures, climate change and increased wildfire risk, how do we go about providing additional protection? After being forced to evacuate as a result of the Glass Fire, Kathleen and I firmly believe that using small projects like Le Colline, as part of an ongoing solution to these important issues, is a path to a better future for those who live in and around areas surrounded by fire-prone vegetation. Here’s how:

Le Colline, which is a quarter-mile away from Linda Falls, just like two other vineyards that have coexisted a quarter-mile away from the Falls for decades, adds 39.5 acres of permanently protected open space around Linda Falls and the Linda Falls Preserve, increasing the amount of protected land around Linda Falls from 177 acres to over 216 acres. By converting only 19 acres of our forestland to vineyard, five of which were once an apple orchard and none of which is old growth, we leave over 70% of our entire 88 acres in its natural state.

Our approved Napa County Erosion Control Plan also reduces the annual sediment load into Conn Creek from 146 tons to 56 tons, a decrease of 62%, thus providing additional protection to Conn Creek, Conn Creek watershed and ultimately the sediment-impaired Napa River. Further, to ensure the Erosion Control Plan meets or exceeds its stated objectives, Kathleen and I entered into a Water Quality Monitoring Agreement with the city of Napa. Most importantly, Le Colline creates just under 20 acres of irrigated agriculture, providing a desperately needed fuel break and additional access points for first responders adjacent to the heart of Angwin.

Kathleen and I firmly believe that the future environmental and economic viability of Napa Valley is directly correlated to better management of our forestland. Converting 19 acres of forestland to obtain significant increases in water quality protection, permanently protected open space and wildfire protection, while retaining over 70% of our property in its natural state, is the right thing to do. And while we respect the passion and beliefs of those who support no growth, in a wildland/urban interface that hasn’t burned in over 100 years, doing nothing is no longer an option!

We encourage you to read Sara Ventiera’s article in the June 2023 Sierra Club Magazine (“Farmers are planting green 'fuel breaks' to fight wildfires”), which includes this fact: "Numerous studies have shown that effective agroforestry techniques can act as productive fuel breaks for areas surrounded by fire-prone vegetation. While the Thomas Fire did burn 1,000 acres of avocados, those irrigated groves acted as fuel breaks similar to the Napa vineyards that helped to curb the spread of the devastating fires in 2017 and 2020."

Dave and Kathleen DiCesaris

Angwin