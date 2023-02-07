Note: the following are my personal views only and do not represent the views of the St. Helena Historical Society.

I have been reading the St. Helena Star since 1874 — that’s not a typo. In my research work for the St. Helena Historical Society I use the St. Helena Public Library’s online database of newspapers almost every day. Our history, culture, business, sports, politics and everyday lives have been chronicled weekly on those pages for almost 150 years!

St. Helena politics have been covered since then for every election, many city council meetings and inaugurations. Every election for board of supervisors is in there. When there has been controversy or wrongdoing, it was reported in the Star.

From birth to death, the milestones of our residents are found in the pages of the Star. Though varying by era, births were announced and school achievements are celebrated. Weddings mark the start of new families. Sadness and deaths are told and biographies are written in the obituaries.

Establishment of new businesses reported in the Star informed new customers. When a store was sold or moved we read about it. For many years the Wine Edition came out every October to celebrate our most important industry. In the 1800s the minutes of meetings of the St. Helena Viticulture Club were in the newspaper.

All this passes before my eyes when reading the old and new editions of our beloved local newspaper. Though sparse compared to what it once was, it has endured. With the current corporate ownership it may all end.

Lee Enterprises has already killed The Weekly Calistogan. There is no print edition and the website is the same as the Napa Valley Register. We are not alone: 2,000 counties in America have no daily newspaper — 64%. There are 200 counties that have no local paper at all.

Lee Enterprises recently raised the Star yearly subscription rate from $52 to $120. Just for online (no print) they raised the yearly Napa Valley Register rate from $83 to $159. They must know that many readers will stop subscribing. They will inform us that lack of subscribers forced them to end the print edition and maybe the online edition as well.

Who will investigate wrongdoing by our public servants? Who will cover city council meetings? How will we know a new business has opened or that a local winery got 100 from Wine Spectator? How will we know that a friend has died so we can offer support? You can’t get it from NextDoor.

What shall we do? Let’s buy the St. Helena Star and form a nonprofit corporation. If we can’t use that name let’s resurrect the St. Helena Sentinel, which stopped publishing in the 1930s.

Mariam Hansen

St. Helena