Letter: Let's work together to protect Walt Ranch

The Walt Ranch, a 2,300-acre property on the eastern slopes above Napa Valley, has been in the news for years. A long-running controversy over its development has created fissures in the community.

But now, there is a new chapter to this story — one that could allow the community to come together and permanently protect the land. Owners Craig and Kathryn Hall recently agreed to sell Walt Ranch to the Land Trust of Napa County and to do so at a “bargain sale” discounted price. I have been involved with the Land Trust for many years. My sister and I have donated family land to the Land Trust to create a 400-acre preserve. I know what it means to make such a donation and so, first of all, I want to applaud the generosity of the Halls in making their offer to give up over 25% of the value of their land. This offer was an absolutely critical step in writing this new chapter for the land, and I sincerely thank them for that.

But there is more to do to complete the story. The Land Trust needs your help to finalize the purchase. This beautiful land could still be developed into vineyards and high-end houses. The Land Trust has begun the process of applying for grants to find the needed funding. But even if these grants are successful, $9 million will still be needed. And these funds must be raised by May 31 of this year.

Walt Ranch is a place of great beauty, an important refuge for wildlife and a botanical wonderland with its streams, oak woodlands, native grasslands and rare wildflowers. Besides protecting these natural values, the Land Trust has said it will work with the Napa Open Space District to open the property to the public for hiking, biking and guided field trips, so that everyone can directly benefit.

I am confident that with your support, the Land Trust can succeed in protecting and stewarding this property for the benefit of all Napa’s residents today, but perhaps even more importantly, for all of tomorrow’s residents as well.

Please open your hearts and wallets to provide all the funds you can to ensure that the Land Trust can close this purchase on May 31.

Ann Taylor Schwing

Napa