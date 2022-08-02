Letter: Mayor, council need to be responsive

I am responding to the recent article that stated Councilmember Eric Hall is running for mayor of St. Helena.

Just a few months ago, the Star printed my letter regarding Hall and Lester Hardys’ strong endorsement for Measure G, which if passed, would remove the right of residents to elect the mayor and allow the council to appoint the mayor from among its members.

Fortunately, Measure G, which undermined the democratic process, was resoundingly defeated.

As a 30-year resident of St. Helena, I have seen many mayors come and go. The mayors who improved St. Helena were mayors who engaged with all residents and were attentive to the diverse needs of the community, not solely business and tourism.

It is worth noting that Mayor Geoff Ellsworth and Vice Mayor Paul Dohring are the only members of the our current City Council that have responded to my mails regarding concerns about various community issues.

Hall’s statement that he thinks we need “fresh leadership which unites our community, forms partnerships, solves problems and restores our city” cannot be done without talking to the residents of St. Helena. There are many promises in election season. Actions speak louder than words.

Maxine L. Angell

St. Helena