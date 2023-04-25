Which serves St. Helena best? More mega-mansions or more affordable housing?

These questions come down to the core values of St. Helenans: Which do you want? According to the 2020 U.S. Census, there are only 1,850 single-family homes in Saint Helena, of which only 47.4% are now owner-occupied. The rest are second homes. Which begs the question, do we need more mega-mansions, or is this trend destroying the fabric of our most unique community? Or instead, more, a lot more, “affordable housing”?

Remember, we are under a RHNA mandate to add a total of 254 units between now and 2031. In comparison, the city struggled to meet their 2015-2023 RNHA allocation of just 31 units. And if you have been following the news, the state now has a well-funded enforcement arm that has been bringing administrative or legal action against cities who do not comply with potentially significant monetary penalties.

When we moved here 38 years ago there were maybe a handful of second homes. The rest were occupied by those that worked and lived here, including both some police and volunteer firefighters, and those who had responsible positions in both public and private industry. Now they are mostly gone. Instead, a Napa County study concluded that there are 5,100 people commuting into the upper valley every work day!

We need to bring back those “missing”! It will help reverse a 27% enrollment downturn in our public schools since 2020. Additionally, if the RHNA goal is met, it means we will reduce those commuting by 254, reducing greenhouse gases and vehicle miles traveled, and perhaps adding a goodly number of spouses who might be interested in either full- or part-time work in town, allowing our restaurants to be open seven days and a lack of help-wanted signs so prevalent at most of our local businesses.

St. Helena is a small but great town with a footprint of only 4.83 square miles. Expansion to the east or west becomes problematic due to the mountains on each end. The north and south primarily consist of vineyards protected by the Napa County Ag Preserve. So, we are basically stuck with our existing boundaries. Which means accepting this fact and as a community dedicating ourselves to developing “affordable” housing on every piece of available land.

The city has announced that the Hunter Subdivision and Final Environmental Impact Report is scheduled for a special City Council public hearing on May 1 at 6 p.m. Upon reading the conclusion of the article I encourage you to email your comments to Cindy Tzafopoulos at ctzafopoulos@cityofsthelena.org or, better yet, plan on attending the meeting.

Which without checking the veracity of the Hunter project spokesperson at the Planning Commission meeting, it was stated “that traffic mitigation was no longer a requirement under an EIR.” If this is legally true, then perhaps the greatest reason for denying this project is off the table. Their representative also stated that “they would no longer be attempting to meet water neutrality with a financial contribution to the ‘low flow’ city fund but instead come back with a counterproposal such as a method to save water for the city public parks.” Any such proposal should not be accepted by the city as satisfying the water neutrality requirement as a concept but must be proven in actual operation for an extended period of time, say, three years, before being accepted by the city.

If the city denies the Hunter project and the property becomes available for sale or through eminent domain (see Kelo v. New London) then our nonprofit group, the Saint Helena Housing Coalition, in partnership with a larger similar group, is ready to express its interest in developing 75 triplexes for very low- and low-income families with rents set at 30% of a household’s income. And as an additional bonus, five deed-restricted homes would be set aside for those who work in St. Helena and are making more than $125,000 but still cannot qualify for a mortgage for most homes in town. It is anticipated that this development would take place in the southeast corner of the property as far away as possible from the levee and potentially would leave the majority of the remaining parcel as a most desirable greenspace for the community to enjoy.

Rick Crebs

St. Helena