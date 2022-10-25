Letter: Mega McMansion is too much

Having attended the St. Helena Planning Commission meeting last night at Vintage Hall and specifically the proposal for a nearly 20,000-square-foot single-family home on the corner of Madrona and Fir Hill, to be occupied by two people perhaps six months of the year, was both an exercise in community civility, while stretching the boundaries of credibility of the applicants. I happened to be seated next to the three spokespersons for the applicant and I felt embarrassed for them.

For those not in attendance and not watching on TV, let me offer my takeaways. I don't think a single person in the room including the applicant's representatives believed that the proposal was in keeping with the neighborhood, and not a soul was believing the two bedrooms now labeled "study" with their attached bathrooms (one for each bedroom) were anything but bedrooms. Taking out headers and doors to get approval, notwithstanding. No one was buying that this project was water-neutral. Not with 11 bathrooms, a new pool, new landscaping (no matter how drought-tolerant) and the four sets of washing machines ... for two people and occasionally their grown children.

Elaine de Man pointed out the fallacious negative declaration arrived at by the staff regarding CEQA. That in itself could be a very large litigation issue in the future. The applicants were given a continuance and encouraged to significantly downscale the size of this project, which we were told is three times larger than the largest residence (6,600 square feet) and nearly twice as large as the largest allowable building in commercially zoned areas (10,000 square feet). We also learned of a new draft ordinance (this project would not be subject to) that would set the maximum residence size at 4,500 square feet. So this would be three times larger than the new maximum and nearly twice as large as the maximum allowed in a commercial zone. Not to mention the precedent set by removing .75 acres of ag land to build, as several said last night, a mega-McMansion.

Much was made of the applicant putting 5,000-plus square feet underground without any awareness of the seasonal water table in the area. And the knowledge shared by area residents that basements periodically experience flooding. As well as sheet flooding that happens in vineyards and streets in the area. I see three unaddressed issues here for the Planning Commission and applicant. Has anyone considered the environmental impact of the heavy equipment and transportation off site (truck trips on Madrona and other arteries) of the removal of soil to accommodate 5,000-plus square feet of basement? Has anyone considered the environmental impact of the displacement of groundwater during peak rain events? Has anyone considered the environmental impact of pumps running 24/7 during rainy winter months to insure a dry basement for the applicant's home?

And that brings up my second unaddressed environmental impact. The property currently has a 30-foot hand-dug well and the vineyard is dry-farmed. The applicant intends to revitalize the vineyard and new olive orchard by digging a new well. There must be a real-life draw-down study of that well and monitoring of nearby wells for those on Fir Hill Drive for which wells are their only source of water. We can no longer act as if the aquifer provides an unlimited source of water. The onus of responsibility should be on the applicant to reasonably prove in real time (not by some civil engineer's fancy calculations) that their new well will not adversely affect existing ones. If this cannot be demonstrated by the applicant,s the vineyard should be stipulated to remain dry-farmed. (A direction that we should be headed, not the reverse.)

Finally, the commission highly encouraged the applicants to hold good faith meetings with all of their neighbors to work out fair and equitable solutions. Yes, the property owners have the right to develop their property, but the commission has the responsibility to ensure that the decisions they make on the public's behalf include the very real environmental impacts and whether the project is consistent with the General Plan and the existing neighborhood. The scale and scope of this proposal, I would argue, are completely inconsistent with the community writ large, and specifically as it concerns both city water and groundwater as well as periodic flooding issues.

Kelly Wheaton

St. Helena