I read the article by Betty Rhodes last week ("I'm 95, but don't call me old," July 27), and it reminded me of a letter I sent to my kids a few years ago when the specter of old age made me give them an honest update on my status.

Here it is below:

Hi kids. Today's the day I have to come clean: I'm getting old and there's nothing I can do about it. As someone who's fought against the Ultimate Tide most of my life, it's time to confess that I'm losing the battle. Let me count the insidious ways this came to be:

• Age 42: Started to note I couldn't read the phone book without extending my arms. Got glasses that year and have worn them ever since.

• Age 60 plus: Weight began to accrue on the old finely tuned body, and I noticed I had a second layer of skin under my chin. Gone was the chiseled look. Started walking a lot and tried to diet. Hasn't worked yet.

• Age 70: Injured my right knee which turned into a major issue a little later. Stopped the morning walks and spent more time on my butt in front of the computer. Hello, more extra weight!

• Age 75: Got busy and started writing a series for the local paper called "Shaping Up at Seventy" to inspire others and myself to get in shape. This project lasted for a few months and, in the process, I did lose some weight and gained some muscle back, but reinjured my right knee. Damn!

• Age 76: Began to experience that little buzz in the head (tinnitus) and more hearing loss than I could ignore. A hearing test confirmed I will need hearing aids. In the process of checking this out now.

Right now: Age 85 and noticing memory loss in short term, especially names and remembering locations. Long-term memory OK, but that's not as important to me. On the lookout for anything that looks like early stages of dementia or Alzheimer's.

• Oh yeah, now I can't keep my pants up without a belt because my once-proud butt is fading away. What's next? Suspenders?

Lessons I have learned: Don't take the good years for granted. They go away too soon. Break your life into manageable sections and see what you can accomplish in each one. Don't spend your time being afraid of outside forces you can't control. Only be afraid that you really didn't live up to your own potential. Do this before you really get too old to make the effort.

Larry Fiori

St. Helena