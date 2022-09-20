Letter: New fire regulations are outrageous

For the past two years I’ve inured myself to the difficulties of dealing with the damage from the Glass Fire: it’s the gift that keeps on giving. But I was not prepared for the callousness, the arrogance and the cold-heartedness of the Board of Forestry and Fire. On Aug. 17, the Board of Forestry and Fire passed the “State Minimum Fire Safe Regulations.” Five (unelected) members of the Board of Forestry and Fire (they are appointed by our governor) voted unanimously to prohibit some homeowners from ever rebuilding their homes if destroyed by wildfire.

It is outrageous if even one family is prohibited from rebuilding their home, let along whole groups of rural residents because of these draconian regulations. This is an unprecedented assault on property rights.

I think it’s important to know that the Board of Forestry and Fire held no scoping meetings, no public workshops — in fact, there was no public outreach. This is unacceptable.

Here are three examples of how I believe these regulations will impact locals.

If you live on a dead-end road like Atlas Peak Road and your property is more than a mile from the Silverado Trail (a through road) and your home and or winery burn down for whatever reason after Jan. 1, 2023, you will not be allowed to rebuild — period, full stop.

If your “unimproved property” off of Langtry Road (a dead-end road) is more than a mile from Spring Mountain Road (a through road) and you don’t have approval from the County by the end of this year, than you’ll never be allowed to build a residence or a winery on your property.

You lost your home and/or winery on Diamond Mountain Road and you want to rebuild, but for any number of reasons you haven’t been able to get an approval by the end of this year. Because your building site is more than a mile from Highway 29 (a through road) and you don’t have that approval, the new regulations will prevent you from ever rebuilding your home or winery. How can that be?

Despite almost a year and a half of tremendous push-back by all sorts of organizations and individuals up and down the state, including myself, the Board of Forestry and Fire seems deaf to the concerns of rural property owners.

I applaud the Napa County Planning Department for doing an excellent job of explaining and answering our questions as best as they could during a Sept. 8 hearing, but they admitted that they were having difficulty understanding the new Regs because they were so poorly written. Implementing these new Regs by the County will now create a whole constellation of other issues.

If you live in the County on a dead-end road and think you may be impacted by these regulations, I suggest you contact your Supervisor or the Napa County Planning Department ASAP. Don’t bother asking the Board of Forestry and Fire for clarification of the Regulations because they, so far, have refused to do so.

Stuart Smith

St. Helena