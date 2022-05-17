Letter: No on Measure G

I am voting no on Measure G because no notice was given to the public about the March 18 deadline for submitting arguments both for and against this measure which proposes the elimination of selecting our mayor by popular vote. Therefore only information that promotes what our current council members want has been published in our voter materials, which is a yes vote that will enable them to choose from among themselves who our mayor will be.

If this is merely an oversight then my no is a vote of no confidence in our current council’s ability to get an important issue properly presented to the people who put them in office so we can make a more informed decision. If it was deliberate then I vote no for obvious reasons.

City council’s argument in favor says appointing the mayor from among themselves "will eliminate the role of campaign contributions in choosing our mayor." However every council person depends on campaign contributions to get themselves elected. Perhaps a cap on both campaign contributions and campaign spending for all elected positions would be most prudent.

Our city council also argues that if they get to select the mayor it will encourage the collaborative approach we need in challenging times. Is that to say if council doesn’t get to choose then they can’t or won’t collaborate with whomever the citizenry has voted for?

Council also states allowing them to decide who is mayor will help ensure that the person chosen has the required knowledge, experience and preparation to lead and inspire our council and community. Isn’t that the assessment a voter makes in the process of deciding who to vote for?

Another reason I am voting no on Measure G is the recall option. If we are somehow duped into electing a real dud the recall option to vote the mayor out of office before his/her term ends is a powerful tool.

Meanwhile, on May 24 the city will appoint up to seven people to serve on a Utility Customer Advisory Committee to participate in the upcoming water/wastewater rate study. The city’s announcement is a shrewd collection of words that will inevitably lead most to think one must be a financial guru in order to serve on this committee and that it will involve overseeing all kinds of CIPs (capital improvement projects), but both assumptions would be incorrect.

The only specific requirement is that you live within the boundaries of St. Helena’s water and wastewater service area. The Raftelis company hired by the city to conduct the study, and with whom the committee will partner, will provide the necessary expertise, and the study is exclusive to those projects related to water/wastewater, so basic critical thinking skills should be sufficient for committee members.

It is critical we have everyday citizens involved in this process, not just people with commercial interests, as the outcome of this study will have a direct impact on who gets charged how much for water/wastewater services for years to come. We know from recent water rationing mandates there is already a strong bias in favor of commercial water customers who were allotted considerably more water than residential customers. We need balance.

A well-rounded committee might include a retired senior citizen, some kind of service worker, a school teacher, a stay-at-home mom/dad, a performance artist, a carpenter, and so forth.

Click on the link below, find the heading that says Commission Application (it’s a generic application) and look for the tiny print in all caps that says CREATE to fill out the application. Be sure to submit on or before May 20: