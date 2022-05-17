Letter: No on Measure G

Let’s face the facts: Measure G is on the ballot because some city council members had a beef with our mayor.

Measure G asks us to change from voters choosing our mayor to the city council choosing our mayor. We don’t know how this process will work because the rules and regulations have not been written.

The St. Helena Star editorial board tells us not to spend money on elections for mayor, that mayoral debates, fundraising and campaigning are a waste of time and that divisive rhetoric tears the community apart.

All these negatives apply to elections for the other four council members too. Does the board suggest getting rid of all campaigns to promote community esprit de corps? These are essential aspects of democracy at the most fundamental local level. Candidates have messy debates, the voters choose and when the votes are tallied everyone accepts the result.

The editorial board informs us that the new process creates more collaboration. When the change was made in 1976 part of the reasoning was that there was too much infighting amongst the council members. This made it hard to decide who would be chosen mayor. Lowell Smith and Mel Varrelman worked hard to put the current process in place so that the voters would choose their mayor.

The editorial board says the new process prevents the mayor’s agenda from being at odds with rest of council. Do we want a council of groupthink without heated debate? How does this add political stability?

The board says if Measure G is passed it will be hard for an underqualified council member to be mayor, yet a newly elected member could be chosen mayor by the council. Maybe the as yet unknown rules and regulations would prevent that, but we don’t know.

The way Measure G was rushed to the ballot was less than stellar. This allowed little time for the public to be aware of the deadline for ballot arguments to be included in the voter guide. No outreach about the March 18 deadline was done by the county elections office. The city council argument (not signed by the mayor) for Measure G alone is included.

When there is a disaster such as fire or flood the national media comes to town. They often interview the mayor. Who do we want to represent our town in times of crisis? Someone chosen by four people or someone chosen by the voters? Vote no on Measure G.

Mariam Hansen

St. Helena