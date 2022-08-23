Letter: No, the sky is not falling

There are some loud and large voices suggesting the City’s finances are in deep dire shape. Fortunately, the truth is we are in pretty good shape.

The focus of all this hyperbole is the City’s recently presented 30-year Comprehensive Project List, which provides $145 million of projects in our General, Water, and Wastewater funds. These voices suggest large-scale development is the answer and selling some near and dear assets as they say we have no money to pay for this long list of projects. However, their voices are very untrue. Let me breakdown and summarize the list.

• $32.5 million of the five-year capital plan is fully funded

• $56 million of water projects are funded through water revenues

• $14 million of wastewater projects are funded through sewer revenues

• $10.5 million of storm drain projects are funded though the recent bond

• $1.7 million of recycled water projects are funded though the recent bond

So $114.7 million of the capital projects in the 30-year list are funded already or will be funded through water and wastewater enterprise revenues. Items making up the balance of the list are storm drain ($19 million), civic ($9.2 million) and streets ($2.1 million). Although these projects are listed as unfunded, streets we know are funded through Measure T (street improvements in years 5 to 25 will be much more, but fully funded). As to storm drain projects in years 5 to 25, many of those listed are for streets that currently don’t have sidewalks, so it is unlikely those projects will ever happen, especially given these somewhat rural streets/areas have adjacent vineyards and we’d rather the water run off into the ground and recharge the aquifer. Given the seven-year lease we have at the college and the $1.2 million we are spending on leasehold improvements, I find it highly unlikely we’d be building a new City Hall or police station, the Railroad Avenue property will likely be sold (so those listed projects won’t happen), and the Boy Scouts have raised their own funds to improve Scout Hall.

If funding isn’t the problem, what is the problem? Public Works staffing is the problem. We don’t have the staff to monitor and manage the projects. This issue will delay projects until we fix the staffing situation or change the model by simply hiring out all management of projects. The better answer is to get Public Works fully staffed. Why we are having trouble with staffing is a question for another letter, but funding and financing are not the issues.

So, what is the motivation to exaggerate and scare us into thinking our finances are terrible? Politics and developers. Politics these days is very much fear-based and developers who stand to make a lot of money will say anything they can to gain political will to get their projects approved.

I ask you not to buy into the fearmongering and look at the facts. Understand the truth. Projects are starting to happen and more can get completed with the right staffing. Always ask what the intentions of the loud and large voices are. I’m not a politician, I’m not a developer, I don’t own a business. This issue can be complicated. I have 40 years of accounting and finance experience. I have worked decades at a local company with multi-hundred-million-dollar budgets. I don’t have a dog in the fight; I just want everyone to know what is true and what is hyperbole.

Mark Smithers

St. Helena