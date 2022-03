Is the latest mailing to our residents supposed to somehow influence us to like Pacaso more and/or pressure our politicians by shaming them?

All from an out-of-town corporation aimed at making BIG profits from our homes and in Napa, Palm Springs, etc. This latest move is another bullying technique and just plain bizarre!

Let’s keep speaking up and fighting Pacaso’s initiated lawsuit.

Vote for eliminating fractional time shares.

Bret Johnson, Ph.D.

St. Helena