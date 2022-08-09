Letter: Paul Dohring best choice for mayor

St. Helena voters are fortunate to have two (so far) qualified, likable, smart candidates for mayor. Eric Hall has an impressive résumé and fervent beliefs. But Paul Dohring has demonstrated time and again the unique skills needed to forge constructive solutions and bridge the divides that continue to plague us. We desperately need Paul's skills at this important juncture in our town’s history.

St. Helenans seem to be deeply divided regarding most of the major issues, especially those dealing with quality of life and revenue enhancement. It’s hard to believe there are any innovative, creative solutions to any of these issues that have not already been proposed. Politics appear to have devolved into a zero-sum game where one person’s gain is another person’s loss.

We also have a bizarre tendency to reach for the next shiny new object in our politics. I hope that we don't succumb to this phenomenon in the upcoming mayoral election. As a community, let's instead focus on what skills are actually required for success.

A successful mayor will not be the person who proposes bold or populist solutions that exploit our worst fears and anxieties or attempts to portray themselves as our next great savior. We have seen how that hero worship has worked out. Instead, it will be the quiet, measured consensus builder who can bridge our community’s deep divides.

As a council member and vice mayor often having to forge relationships with very disparate personalities frequently at odds with one another stylistically and politically, Paul has demonstrated a mastery in the art of relationship-building and collaboration and, most importantly, very effective governance.

Paul has proven himself to be a consensus builder and an “optimistic realist.” These are the skills the city needs in the days and months ahead.

Let's do ourselves a favor this time and pass on the shiny new object.

Dale Grossman

St. Helena