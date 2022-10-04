Letter: Paul Dohring embodies leadership

What do we really seek in a Mayor for St. Helena? My vote goes to leadership. As a retired president of three wineries and having five subordinates becoming president of their businesses, I feel I have some acumen in the assessment of one possessing positive leadership skills.

Most recently, a friend (who has had similar leadership exposures) and I sat with Paul Dohring, candidate for Mayor and currently Vice Mayor of St. Helena, to assess Paul’s response to the question of “Why should we vote for you as Mayor.” Paul’s response convinced us that he would be the best qualified among the two candidates to lead our town over the short term, a short two-year tenure for a leader to institute a positive basis for long-term change in the community. However, two years to establish a forward-thinking, accomplishment-oriented town direction is “in the cards.”

But why change? I came to St. Helena almost 50 years ago and I can report that little has changed. Some of St. Helena’s finest think that’s a good thing. In the meantime, we have empty storefronts, archaic sewer and water infrastructure, risky sidewalks, incredibly high real estate prices, no place to live for supporting labor, pothole streets, drive-thru tourists and part-time neighbors who touch down a few months of the year, etc. What’s wrong with this picture?

What’s needed is a leader who can prioritize our short-term needs, set forth a long-term direction for the city and set in place projects/activities that can demonstrate an ability to “get visible things done.” And without the comfort of another outside consultant or expensive research project. A consultant is merely geared to “tell you what time it is from your own watch." We’ve spent way too many precious funds on consultants.

In our discussion, Paul responded to questions in a manner that demonstrated an understanding of the city’s priority of needs, fiscal responsibility and administrative personnel strengths/shortfalls to get the job done. He spoke with a knowledgeable passion for the job that lies ahead. He had a plan to bring the city factions together on various issues. He recognized the opportunity to consolidate Valley services without compromising quality and response in their implementation. Paul felt that there was a strong city administration in place to make things happen. Paul professed an eagerness to work with his election opponent should he win. Together with Eric Hall and City Council members, City administration and involved community members, a unified community approach can be structured, implemented and completed to make St. Helena the city we all can embrace and support. All it takes is the appropriate leadership which I believe Paul passionately embodies.

Greg De Lucca

St. Helena