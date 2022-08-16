Letter: Pave Grayson and Sulphur Springs

Grayson and Sulphur Springs are not included on the five-year plan for road repair? Seriously?

Grayson Avenue is one of the worst roads in our city. Over the last 25 years, one construction project after another has taken its toll on the street. Added to that, there are two schools, the Performing Arts Center, a pool, a football field, a winery, and an access to Crane Park and the Farmers' Market. It and Sulphur Springs are the main streets to access the whole west side of town from the south. The road has gotten so bad that we, and many others, will drive on the left to avoid the potholes if there is no oncoming traffic.

According to the article in the July 28 edition of the Star, "It's not a simple matter of paving the worst roads first. ... Relatively cheap preventative maintenance and microsurfacing save money in the long run because they prevent roads from deteriorating ... " In other words, let's do the easier, cheaper fixes, and sacrifice the roads that are in really bad shape and likely to get worse because they are used so much. This plan needs to re-evaluated and adjusted now and not in two years. If you agree, let the city council know.

Craig and Carolyn Bond

St. Helena