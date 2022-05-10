 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Perez understands agriculture, land use

Cities are where many of us live Upvalley.

But our 3rd supervisor's district is not urban; it’s mainly rural. It is quintessential Napa County — the agricultural landscape that sustains our county and nurtures our aesthetics.

No one can speak to that landscape like someone who knows it intimately — not merely as a resident like many of us, but as a practitioner of that essential 3rd District endeavor, farming.

But Cio Perez, a farmer, knows it, literally from the ground up. No government connections; no educational pedigree; not even a politician’s endorsement like mine here, can substitute for the experience of a lifetime of successful farming in the very district he will represent.

Without even needing to raise much money, Cio offers us a perspective different from other candidates’. And he has the fortitude to not just promise a conversation about our county, but to actually vote to protect its semi-rural quality and maintain its essential agriculture, which he knows better than any other.

Our county is semi-rural: land use is crucial. That understanding preserves us. The Board needs it.

Donald Williams

Calistoga

