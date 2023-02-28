At the special Planning Commission meeting Feb. 7, the commission voted 4-0 on two separate resolutions to recommend to the City Council that the Hunter project final EIR be certified, and that the project’s Tentative Subdivision Map also be approved.

Why these two completely separate items were placed on the agenda as one item is a mystery that can only be explained by the Planning Department (more on that to follow). This unusual commingling of items was the second attempt to get these items through the commission and on to the City Council. Over three months before, these same commingled items were placed on the agenda of the Nov. 1 meeting, only to be yanked from the agenda at the last possible moment by the Planning Department when the item came up.

This was done despite the attendance of many members of the community, who showed up to speak against the recommendations and an avalanche of written comments that had to be submitted before the meeting, almost all against the recommendations. At least the attending members of the community got to recite the Pledge of Allegiance that ends with the phrase liberty and justice for all!

Another unusual aspect to the meeting was the presence of four or five uniformed St. Helena police officers and an equal number of uniformed St. Helena Fire Department members. Although well-attended by meeting standards, I observed that the community members were well behaved and well spoken. Hard to believe that anyone was expecting some kind of trouble from a group whose average age was well beyond the Medicare enrollment age (and that includes me!).

Was this some form of intimidation? I asked one of the officers why they were all there and was anyone watching the town. He did not respond to the former, but assured me the latter was being covered by others.

The community was never really informed why the Feb. 7 meeting was designated as a “special meeting,” other than that the meeting was being held an hour earlier than the regularly scheduled meeting. Apparently not everyone got the word. A neighbor texted me that they could not see the EIR PowerPoint presentation being shown at the meeting at home. Nor could they see the city attorney speaking in a barely discernible voice from his strangely blacked-out Zoom room.

At the break, I was directed to the AV guy, who said no one told him about the early meeting time. To his credit, he got there and fixed it at 5:23 into the meeting. We never found out why the city attorney was not in physical attendance, but it sure would have been better if he was there in person to better explain the strange exchange between the Planning Commission, staff and city attorney concerning cities using subjective and objective reasons to formulate affordable housing plans. The chair of the commission should have restricted this conversation as being irrelevant to the agenda item. Instead, he fully participated! What this had to do with what was on the agenda was another mystery, but we soon found out why.

The commission's job should have been to evaluate whether the submitted TSM and FEIR were in compliance with the Municipal Code and applicable General Plan. Despite all the public comments and written comments documenting the deficiencies of the FEIR and TSM, the Planning Commission decided to violate their sworn duty to the community to fairly implement the Municipal Code, and proceeded to endorse both.

Their job is not to recommend that both items be sent to thecCouncil with the commission's approval because of their subjective opinion that the most important problem facing St. Helena is affordable housing. And, since this project has some amorphous amount of affordable housing, deficiencies with the TSM and FEIR could be ignored (or overridden).

That is not how the system works. That is the Planning Commission making policy decisions for the city. This was aided and abetted by the staff of the Planning Department, who were banking on a compliant (and probably confused) Planning Commission to push this project forward to demonstrate progress on the new seven-year housing element.

Be forewarned, City Council! The recommendations of the Planning Commission are severely compromised for all of the above reasons. This was done in tandem with the way the Planning Commission and Planning Department completely ignored community participation in the process and suppressed public comment by commingling the agenda items. This is not a good look for either. My recommendation would be for the council to reject the recommendations of the Planning Commission and request they properly reconsider recommending the certification of the FEIR and approval of the TSM as separate agenda items at a date to be determined in the future.

John Milliken

St. Helena