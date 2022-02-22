Letter: Please no Vine Trail on Church Street

In a recent blurb in the St. Helena Star regarding a poorly attend middle of the day Zoom meeting, it was mentioned that the Church Street option for the Vine Trail expansion in St Helena "drew the lightest opposition". In fact, there were just five people who spoke on the hour plus Zoom, which did include one resident on Church Street who had a number of issues with the trail here. The Star author went on to declare "Church Street could be the winner" with the "lightest opposition." Seriously?

As a resident and owner of our home built in 1880, and parents to 2 and 10 year old girls, we are vehemently opposed to the Church Street option and have some major concerns. We certainly do not believe this would be the best option for the Vine Trail expansion. This proposal would significantly alter our community, at a great cost to our financially strapped city, which would in fact be even more dangerous and disrupting to our little neighborhood and families. Here's our concerns:

The proposed plan would alter our small street to be reduced to one way southbound traffic, and to keep the parking on the west side of the street and build a 10-foot wide bike path from the sidewalk to a dividing curb out in the street. We live on the east side of the street and have a driveway leading out to the street. Would there be a stop sign or lighted signal before our house alerting riders we are coming out of the driveway? Or would the curb be non-existent at each driveway so our cars could get out? This plan would be a liability for the safety both for our family and for the bike riders, and could be the cause of numerous accidents and injuries.

Where else along the existing trail from Napa to Yountville does this bike path impact a residential street similar to the situation you are proposing and what have those effects been? In looking at the map, the Vine Trail does not utilize residential streets in Napa or Yountville, and instead follows either the existing railroad and HWY 29, and that’s why there has not been any previous outcry or impact on parking or rerouting streets.

As this street is very small and narrow, there is barely enough room for two-way traffic, and if you reduce it to one-way with parked cars, there is barely any room to drive past both an active bike lane and the parked cars and trucks. Have they done the measurements of the cars and trucks parked here, as well as the measurements of the passing traffic and bike trail area to see if this would actually work safely? Considering the numerous trucks and big cars that pass through here, it would be very dangerous for the bike riders as well as the families that live here. In fact, our car has had the driver's side mirror ripped off by a passing truck recently, and we all are aware of the cars that pass by at high speeds day and night.

Assuming then, they would not allow Safeway trucks, delivery vehicles, large cars, SUVs, and semis to be able to use this street going forward? Also assuming they have talked to Safeway and the other vendors to let them know they would have to go down Main Street instead as Edwards is also too narrow. What other safety measures and improvements would the Vine Trail be making? So far, no answers.

We are also concerned with the noise of riders yelling as happens on the current bike trail, as well as trash along the trail. I'm not too thrilled with legions of loud weekend warrior bike riders stopping to drink water or check their bikes or socialize along the trail on our street, while our kids play in the front yard.

As far as previous violent instances, there has already been one murder and one violent beating incident on other portions of the Vine Trail toward Napa and this is highly concerning, given all of the bike traffic they are expecting.

And finally, there is barely enough parking as it is in this very small town and we are against the idea as a whole. It would be best to have a 5th option, to create bike parks located at the south and north end of the city, for more tourists to park and easily walk to our fine stores and restaurants, without the devastating impact and cost of altering our neighborhoods and removing parking.

As a matter of record, the Church Street option does not have the "lightest opposition," but the daytime Zoom meeting certainly did, and our voices were not heard.

Chris Blanchard

St. Helena