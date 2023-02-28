Just because you live on the west side or are not near the actual project site, there are many issues that will affect all of us that live in St. Helena. My number one concern is public safety: emergency evacuations. Considering there is only one way out in the event of another major fire or other emergency, i.e., Main Street (Highway 29), think about what it would be like at night, with no power, and everyone in panic mode (and which most likely will include residents from Calistoga).

You cannot count on the Silverado Trail, as it was closed in some places going south in the last two major fires. Then you add the people that would occupy the 80-plus new homes from the Hunter Project, and they most likely would be two-car families. The thought of getting out of St. Helena safely is a very dangerous scenario. And will our police and fire department have the resources and be able to handle all of the additional emergencies with all these new residents?

All these added cars will only create more traffic and parking problems on a daily basis, which is already a difficult situation, especially during tourist season.

Another matter which concerns us all is our water situation. Where is the water going to come from with the additional 80-plus homes and ADUs? What are the consequences if we have another three-year drought?

Consider the construction that will take at least five years, maybe more. Our Main Street, which is already a thoroughfare for trucks, will be an endless stream of construction trucks, dump trucks, lumber trucks, tractors, etc., going up and down Highway 29 and our Main Street, five days a week, for a projected time of at least five years.

Imagine the traffic that it would create to the already stressed Highway 29 and our small town of St. Helena. The most logical route to the levee would be up Main Street, right on Adams, past Safeway and then past the library onto the levee, back and forth every day, for a very long time.

Then there is the state trying to force St. Helena to permit housing on our floodplain. The state refuses to take liability for levee risk, as does the Hunter project developer. So the citizens of St. Helena will have to take on that liability for any damage to the multimillion-dollar houses behind our levee.

This project is a very bad idea to the detriment of all of St. Helena, and I have only named a few of the most important issues it will impact. Please do your research. Write a letter to the mayor, planning commission and city council. This directly affects you and our beautiful St. Helena, which will never be the same if this project is approved. Make your voice heard. Get involved. Time is of the essence.

Elizabeth Green

St. Helena