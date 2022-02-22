Letter: Proper recycling will reduce global warming

Senate Bill 1383, California’s new food waste diversion law, creates new rules to keep food waste out of our landfills. This new law which went into effect this year has many benefits: it reduces methane emissions, creates soil-enriching compost and helps produce fuel.

The law personally holds each of us accountable for the waste we generate. You are now required to compost your organic waste — kitchen scraps, yard trimmings, paper towels, napkins, tissues, etc., and ensure it doesn’t wind up in the landfill.

These organic items are called short-lived climate pollutants and they cause methane gas as they decompose in our landfills. This is why Upper Valley Disposal and Recycling delivered you a green compost kitchen pail this last summer. Please start developing new habits now to avoid local fines starting in 2024.

For the first time ever, local cities are tasked with ensuring this law is enforced and are now required to purchase finished compost for use in city parks, as resident giveaways, and for non-profits. This is the state’s way of ensuring local communities adopt principles of circular economics which is essentially: recycle and reuse. This is something UVDR has been doing here in Upper Valley for over fifty years.

The new law mandates that any unused, still-viable foods must be redirected to local food banks and edible food recovery programs. This includes any unused, viable foods from restaurants, commercial kitchens, grocery stores, large scale events, etc. All good stuff, but there is an enormous amount of change required to make this happen.

Our company has been working hard for the last two years with all of our city and county partners to determine how best to implement these broad-based changes. It’s a progressive, pro-active approach the entire community can get behind.

As you may know, UVDS has been operating at “net zero emissions” now for more than 15 years. This means UVDS operations reduce more GHG emissions than we produce which is vital if as a global community we are to prevent further global warming.

Recent mandates by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) will help our state and nation meet its climate change goals through requiring all California waste collection fleets to convert to 100% zero emission vehicles (ZEV) by 2035. This means UVDR will begin our fleet transition no later than 2027 and for smaller utility vehicles like box trucks, 2025.

These changes also impact city and county buses, postal delivery vehicles, UPS, FedEx, Amazon (whose daily deliveries have increased 3,500% in 7 years), AT&T, Comcast, PG&E, contractors, grape and wine hauling trucks and defensible space tree companies, all of whom travel daily and work on our streets and roads.

UVDR supports these aggressive regulations to protect our environment and reduce climate pollution. We are already planning for this transition. This means our familiar, local-serving garbage trucks will be replaced with electric, hydrogen or some other zero emission power in the coming three years.

Help us reduce waste by being more selective in what you buy, and following state and local guidelines in what we can accept. Better yet, take your fight to the big plastics industry and demand their packaging has a pathway to recycling in our current market.

Many people are asking: where can I buy the green pail compost bags? The answer: Sunshine, Safeway, Steve’s Hardware, Silverado Hardware, Cal Mart, College Market, Target and Amazon.

As always, we’re here to help. Please contact our Outreach Team at info@uvds.com or visit our comprehensive website at www.uvds.com.

Christy Pestoni

Upper Valley Disposal & Recycling