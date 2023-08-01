As a regular hiker in Napa County, I was recently introduced to Linda Falls and the beauty of this area. I discovered mushrooms, a rushing fall filled with water from the recent rains, a mountain lion skeleton and plenty of other recreational users enjoying the beauty. Having learned of the vineyard plans threatening it, I have done some research into the proposed development plans of Le Colline Vineyard, as well as reading various issues published by concerned users of Linda Falls. Given the scale and dimensions of the project and the very limited breadth of the existing forest in the area, it is impossible to see how the development would not seriously impact the current experience of Linda Falls. That is to say nothing of the further downstream impacts (environmental degradation, further depletion of limited water resources, destruction of habitat) of this project on the watershed leading directly to Lake Hennessey!