Letter: Re-elect Anna Chouteau

I am writing in support of Anna Chouteau’s re-election to St. Helena City Council.

Rather than repeat what has already been written or said about Anna, I would encourage everyone interested in her education and career history as well as her years of community involvement and current Council term to visit annachouteau.com. The website is comprehensive and accessible. You will find that her qualifications are stellar.

It takes a lot to be a good leader right now including patience, energy, persistence and a positive can-do attitude. Also important are an ability to say yes and no with intention, as well as the instinct that collaboration with many different people and groups requires. Obviously a passion for St. Helena and its future is a pre-requisite. I believe Anna has demonstrated all of this and will continue that commitment.

I also believe the real challenge for an inherent leader like Anna is for us to let our elected officials lead. We are living in a time of so much distrust and frustration with leadership at every level of governance — much of it justified! We elect our officials, hire professional staff and then oppose their efforts. Our elected officials are cited for inaction, indecision and too much red tape.

But let’s not forget that “we, the people” are also responsible. We may have a NIMBY response, a dislike and discomfort with change, opinions that may or may not be grounded in data, and disbelief in the professional expertise of City staff and Council. Some of us do not vote.

To be clear, I grew up at a time when we learned to question authority and push for change. That time is still now. But the seeming malaise and inaction is not just the responsibility of this current Council.

Circling back to Anna and her leadership ... combined with efforts of staff and continued community engagement, her knowledge and hard work will allow us to address St. Helena’s ongoing needs.

Please join me in re-electing Anna Chouteau!

Loraine Stuart

St. Helena