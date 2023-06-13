As a new member of this community, I feel compelled to write back and express my concerns regarding the proposed real estate transfer tax.

I’m among the few that have migrated west from Nashville, Tennessee to the beautiful Napa Valley amidst the wildly unsettling political climate in California and divisive state of the country. Let me preface this response by saying that my words are rooted in concern for the vitality of a community and place that I’m proud to be a part of.

I fear that proposals such as the real estate transfer, among other things, will open the door to deteriorating the infrastructure of the community and the values that predicated its success and notoriety.

Tennessee’s economy is prima facie evidence of how lower taxes stimulate the economy. Contrary to what today’s media preaches, capitalism and power of the free market are heartbeat of economic life which furnishes prospering communities. Taxes hinder the economic heartbeat. While some believe that taxes are the lifeline to supporting communal amenities, they are only correct in a very limited context. The modern left agenda has expanded the definition of communal necessities past what true necessities are. In turn, our budgets have inflated to insurmountable numbers.

No authority or governmental body can tax itself to prosperity. The government and private sector both benefit from dollar velocity — the amount of times the same dollar changes hands. Every time there is a transaction, the government gets a piece. Businesses have higher profits, resulting in more growth (an additional location, more employees, more payroll tax, more sales tax, etc.). When dollar velocity stops or even slows down (due to more budgets being allocated to taxes, permits and frivolous lawsuits from poorly drafted laws), profits drop and tax revenue drops.

Some would argue that by letting individuals and business owners decide what they want to do with their money, they won’t reinvest that money back into the community, charities, the well-being of their employees, families and friends. Those people are incorrect. In fact, it allows you to do the exact opposite. I’m able to proudly say this from personal experience.

My family is in the hospitality business — arguably the most harshly hit during COVID lockdowns. Because Tennessee is a very pro-business state, we are not restricted by laws and regulations that crush margins, stifle innovation, decrease workplace accountability, and erode profits through excessive taxes. I’m proud to say the money that our family could have easily paid in taxes, simply by having our business located in California, was allocated to paying staff while business operations were forced to shut down. Not to mention, it was the Biblical and moral thing to do. When you have 900 employees with families whose livelihoods rely on your business, it was a blessing to have the resources to be able to provide for them when the government couldn’t.

I urge community members to look at the success — or lack thereof — of the “mansion tax” that Los Angeles attempted to implement. The projected income for the “mansion tax” was $56 million per month. The actual amount collected was $3.6 million. So many Los Angeles residents sold the homes subject to that tax because who would want to pay that?

I fear that if the real estate transfer tax is implemented for St. Helena, this beautiful, historic town filled with generations of hard-working families will be eradicated. Agricultural restrictions and business permitting are already insanely expensive. At some point, no matter the generational wealth or success of an individual’s business, the cost of living will become too expensive and those families that built the legacy of Napa Valley will no longer be here. If they can’t afford to be here, who can?

It has been a lifelong goal of mine to own a property in St. Helena. I’m so proud to be a part of this community and want to preserve the amazing culture and people that make it one of a kind. We cannot do that by implementing things like the real estate transfer tax.

Mason Revelette

St. Helena