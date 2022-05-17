Letter: Reject un-democratic Measure G

In the election in June St. Helena voters will be asked to change the method with which the mayor is selected. The voters in 1976 changed the system. Prior to that time, three members of the council would agree on who would become the mayor. This usually occurred in the back room.

With the change in 1976, the selection process, while not perfect, made the process more transparent. Furthermore, and more importantly, the term for mayor was selected to be two years. The result means that three members, a majority, of the council are up for re-election every two years. If the voters are unhappy with the direction of the council, they can change the members and that direction.

I presume that the reason for the proposal is that there is controversy and dissension. It is dissension, controversy and heated debate that are fundamental to keeping the muscle of democracy toned and strong. Without heated debate, the muscle atrophies and becomes soft. It is then that three members can do as they wish.

I know that the Brown Act precludes three members from meeting in private, but there are ways that this restriction can be circumvented. I urge voters to reject this very un-democratic proposal. Keep St. Helena's government as transparent as possible.

Mel Varrelman

St. Helena