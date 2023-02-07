He was able to come visit our Troop 1 Boy Scouts, upon the occasion of a recent campout, where he spoke with them about those long-ago days when he was a member of BSA Troop 1, back when our Scout Hall was freshly put to its current purpose, nearly 80 years ago. He also advised them that, of all choices in their lives, they should always look to perform community service, citing his many good deeds for the people of St. Helena. Then, when it came time for those Scouts to recite the Scout Oath and Law, he did so as well, having never forgotten them, over all those subsequent decades. Truly, he lived them well. And to add a bit of humor, he happily recalled the time his cattle escaped to town, freely roaming down Spring Street, among many other tales.