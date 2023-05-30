Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

This is a rebuttal to Maya DeRosa's Press Release posted on NextDoor and via email attempting to cast doubt on the current Change.org petition: “Save the city of St. Helena: urge city council to vote NO on the Hunter EIR.” As of this writing the petition has 971 signatures.

This is a scare tactic to discredit Angela Zivkovic, who started the petition, and those who support it. Don't be fooled, the Planning Department of St. Helena is relying on an inadequate EIR (paid for by the developer to get their project approved). Let's read directly from FEMA: “Levees reduce risk during certain flood events. They do not provide complete protection from flooding. In addition, they can and do deteriorate over time and must be maintained to retain their effectiveness. When levees fail or are overtopped, the results can be catastrophic. In fact, the flood damage can be greater than if the levee had not been built.” Source: FEMA's “Living with Levees.”

Ms. DeRosa would have you believe that placing a levee in a flood plain renders it no longer a flood plain. In fact: “Artificial levees protect infrastructure but disconnect floodplains from channels and levees compromise floodplain functions such as fluxes and biodiversity.” Source: “Levees don't protect, they disconnect: A critical review of how artificial levees impact floodplain functions” 2022 Richard L. Knox Department of Geosciences, Colorado State University.

So yes, the Hunter project is still in a flood plain that is now disconnected from its channel (the Napa River). However the city has defined a flood plain (their FAQ) does not matter. How scientists define it does. We also have the question of maintenance of the levee. “Inspections are conducted monthly by operations staff.” They did admit that the levee was not inspected for 8 years and although implying that the inspections are done by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. They are not. They say there is no evidence of rodents: Should we believe them or our own eyes? Given the city's record on maintaining pipes, sidewalks and streets, should we rely on the City's guarantee?

Yes, it is true that the City appealed to FEMA to have the area reclassified and the EIR states on page 2-11, “The Project site is now designated Zone X, which FEMA identifies as an area with a moderate to low risk of flooding due to a levee failure and is considered protected from a 100-year flood event (FEMA 2018).” But FEMA also weighs in with their aptly titled "The 100 Year Flood Myth." So whether this area is considered 100-year or 200-year flood is a calculation of relative risk, not a statement of fact. “The concern over the misuse of the term, 100 year flood, is that it is causing floodplain residents to under-react to the threat of future flooding.”

The article on the 100 Year Flood by the Water Education Foundation is also helpful. “If a 100-year flood has already occurred in your lifetime, it can still happen again. Over a 30-year interval, a home in a 100-year floodplain has a 26 percent chance of being flooded at least once. For this reason, homeowners on 100-year floodplains are required to purchase flood insurance.”

This reclassification does not address bomb cyclones and atmospheric rivers and climate change. Houston faced what has been called its fifth “500-year flood” in the past five years. All bets are off and FEMA is not up to date on reevaluating risks.

Here's the bottom line: The city wants this project to check their housing box and for revenue. This project does not alleviate the affordable housing issue and does not even guarantee that the affordable housing will be built. The tentative map that is up for approval segregates the affordable housing component away from the rest of the project in direct violation of their recently adopted General Plan Housing Element. These $2-3 million homes will likely be purchased as second homes. All that matters to the City is $$$ and the new City Manager getting this feather for his hat. With the recent decision on the Fir Hill project, where the City Council overturned the Planning Commission, we are now in the age of approval by litigation threat. What the community wants does not matter. Safety doesn't matter. Only the approval that money can buy.

Kelly Wheaton

St. Helena