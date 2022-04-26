 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Retired teacher supports Anne Cottrell for supervisor

I’m not certain that anyone will care about the opinion of a retired St. Helena High School teacher in regards to the election of District 3 Supervisor. It’s a bit of an old-fashioned approach in this day of cynical politics to advocate for someone for the same reasons that I would write a college recommendation. However, when a teacher experiences a student in class daily for four (teenage!) years, she can form a strong sense of the qualities that will lead that student to grow into a successful, conscientious adult who will serve her community well: intelligence, dedication, integrity, curiosity, empathy … and humor.

Anne Cottrell does not disappoint. Her education and ethics have joined with the desire to raise her family in an environment that she has life-long appreciated and wishes to see develop in a way that will someday allow her own children to appreciate after they have ventured out, as she and her husband did.

Just as I would have trusted Anne Cottrell to take a test alone in a room where the answers were readily available, I would trust her with my vote to help determine the trajectory of Napa County.

Susan Davis

St. Helena

