Hello, I am a fifth-grader at St. Helena Elementary in Dr. Moreno’s class. I’m here to share with you the imperative need for advanced math and schoolwork in the RLS Middle School next year. I hope to convince you of this with this essay.

The first topic is the reason for an advanced math program. The first large motive for these courses is the effect it will have on kids’ behaviors and attitude towards school. Studies show that kids are more likely to drop out of school, as well as conduct other behavioral problems, when they have nothing engaging in school. According to the article titled Planning for Student Engagement (written by Ron Litz), it is especially important and necessary that kids in their middle school stage of life have an adequate education that fits their needs. They might hear and use information differently. I believe that this shows that students may take information at different paces than their peers, which may leave some with nothing to do if they finish early. But if there is advanced work, they will have something to challenge and enhance their minds.

The second point I would like to make is about the social-emotional side of things. According to Times Higher Education, emotions are a big part of education, and they can be used to encourage engaging in one’s learning. For students who finish early, think, or speak at a higher level, this might make it challenging to find educational fundamentals that they can relate to with other kids. But going to a class with harder questions in certain subjects, such as math, might help them find someone to be with that matches them intellectually. This may make school more enjoyable for them, and therefore cause these students to not engage in other disruptive behaviors.

The third reason for a gifted math program would be preparing students for AP courses in high school. According to the website AdmissionSite.com, “Advanced classes in middle school can help students prepare for the more challenging coursework they will face in high school.” Teachers and parents commonly encourage students to take AP courses in high school, but is a student supposed to prepare for them without experience during our middle school years? If we had chances to learn in a more academically challenging environment, we could learn how to thrive in that sort of educational environment.

The next topic I’d like to inform you about is my personal experience with advanced education. I’d like to start off by saying that I’m very lucky to have a teacher who encourages doing advanced math, who gives us challenging math to do instead of the easier problems. I’m also very glad to have a more challenging math class that he leads for all fifth-grade students who feel the need to attend it, but I'm worried that this wonderful experience of education will be gone at RLS. I know some of my friends will be upset if the class is cut from the system. It is hard to go without a challenge. I’d also like to say that, at my current school, the staff are always telling you to learn more and engage in your education.

I know I’ve had to work ahead in most of the work I do. My current teacher has said that rigor is important, so we can challenge ourselves in the classroom, and that all the teachers in this district talk about it as well. According to the website GreatSchools, “Rigor is creating an environment in which each student is expected to learn at high levels, each student is supported so he or she can learn at high levels, and each student demonstrates learning at high levels.” My question is, how does it make sense to remove this rigor of the advanced course when it could do students so much good? Teachers also learn about rigor; why would they do this if it's not important and unnecessary? It almost feels as if this district is considering going against its word. As you can see, I’ve stated numerous examples of how imperative it is to have extra work and classes available to those who find lots of normal classwork easy.

I truly hope that this helps show the district how important it is to make these classes a reality in the RLS. In my survey, 49% of the fifth grade of SHES hope that we will have the education we are ready for, and 34% from that percentage are students from different ethnicities. Hopefully, this will eventually lead everyone to truly see how much of a large and wonderful impact this will have on the majority of students.

Zaynab bin Yunus

St. Helena Elementary School