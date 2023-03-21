The St. Helena Public Schools Foundation, Give BIG! fundraising campaign and the Parent Teacher Groups of the St. Helena Primary, Elementary, Middle and High Schools are thrilled to announce the return of Run BIG! this year. A long-standing tradition in the community that has been put on hold for the past few years due to the pandemic, Run BIG! is the culmination and celebration of a month-long fundraising effort by the St. Helena Public Schools Foundation and the Parent Teacher Groups to raise funds to enhance the education of our public-school students in the area of arts and sciences and more. Give BIG! funds so many important school efforts including educational field trips, in-house arts programs, the eighth-grade trip to Yosemite, the fifth-grade outdoor camp, college-level environmental technology classes for the high school students, and ongoing grants from the St. Helena Public Schools Foundation for innovative programs.

Run BIG! will take place this year on Friday, March 31, and involve participation from all of the district’s school sites as they celebrate what this fundraiser has been able to accomplish in 2023 and the experiences that it provides them for the upcoming school year. We encourage all parents and community members to come out and help cheer these students on Friday, March 31, to support this important effort. The event will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 31, at St. Helena High School. St. Helena High School students will run from the High School to the Primary School and pick up the first- and second-graders as they continue their path along Crane/Valley View, Spring Street, and down Allyn. The first- and second-graders will then be brought to the Elementary School to rest and participate in activities as the High School and Elementary School students continue along Allyn to Madrona and down Kearney to pick up the RLS students. The entire group will then go back up Kearney and meet up with the Primary School at Carpy Field at St. Helena Elementary School for all schools to celebrate together.

We thank the community for all they do to help support the public schools and donate to this important cause. We invite all to come out on Friday, March 31, from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. along the parade route to cheer the students on and if you have not done so already please donate at http://www.givebigsthelena.org. Every single day, the students of St. Helena's four public schools benefit immensely from your support of Give BIG! and we thank you for that.

With gratitude,

Give Big Steering Committee, St. Helena Public Schools Foundation & the Parent Teacher Groups