Letter: Selecting St. Helena's next superintendent

On behalf of the entire St. Helena Teachers Association membership, I would like to communicate with you what we believe are important characteristics when hiring our next school superintendent. First, we believe our school leadership should provide opportunities for and support to all students, particularly the most vulnerable. Second, our leadership should trust our professional relationships and inspire our teachers to become the best they can be. Finally, our leadership should enhance our programs and prepare our schools for the changing community we teach in.

Our number one responsibility is to educate children. We take that very seriously and understand what our community means to our success. Our small, yet diverse school community deserves inspirational, thorough, and connected leadership. Our superintendent should respect, listen to, and work to understand all stakeholders within our school community and build relationships that support all students. Student feedback has consistently resulted in the same conclusion – students value their relationships with our educators. It is what connects our students to their schools (and vice versa). Our leadership works best when that relationship is enhanced through supporting our various programs within the schools.

Evidence of community and educator success is widespread over our four school sites. As this industry changes rapidly, our school leaders become an important part of how changes get implemented in our classrooms. We believe school leadership works best from the classroom up. Our leaders should support our teachers’ abilities to create stronger relationships within our classrooms by working with our school sites to best determine potential outcomes that are age appropriate. Our leaders should support ways for our teachers to build capacity for student learning through classroom driven feedback, not top-down management. Additionally, our leaders should work to put our schools in a position to be successful for years beyond their own personal tenure in our community. These qualities best represent how our teaching members feel school leadership should work for your child’s classroom.

Year after year, our community provides incredible resources, supports our classrooms, and works with us to provide the best education possible to students. Our partnership in the process of educating children is paramount to student success. Our schools are a critical resource for our community to succeed. We appreciate you and believe our school leadership opening is an opportune time to reflect on and enhance that relationship in efforts to build for the future.

In conclusion, the school board has selected Leadership Associates, a search firm which will handle the logistics of the new hire. We support that process and encourage our entire community to engage in the different ways they set up to give input at the appropriate time. We cherish our relationship with your children and look forward to advancing a strong community-supported school district that continues to instill pride for everyone.

Brandon Farrell

Saint Helena Teachers Association President