Letter: Seven reasons to vote for Cottrell

When Anne Cottrell first decided to run for District 3’s Napa County supervisor in February 2021, she reached out to several friends and colleagues to advise and support her on her campaign. Together with Anne and many other volunteers, we have been strategizing and working hard ever since to make sure that District 3 voters get to know and vote for the most balanced, experienced and effective candidate on Nov. 8.

Toward that end, seven of us are offering our top seven reasons to vote for Anne:

1. She is intelligent, articulate and caring with deep knowledge and understanding of our Napa Valley community.

2. Anne has highly relevant county-level experience as a Napa County planning commissioner for the last eight years.

3. She has proven ability to look at issues holistically, balancing growth with concerns about safety, healthy communities and sustainability.

4. She is already working with local groups to address major issues of water and fire.

5. Anne has both a law degree and legal experience, and has strong analytical and communication skills.

6. She is an excellent listener and consensus builder.

7. Anne is supported by a broad cross-section of voters including grape growers/vintners, environmental activists, entrepreneurs and everyday folks. She is also endorsed by Diane Dillon, Brad Wagenknecht, Scott Sedgley, many local firefighters, several unions and local business groups, and the St. Helena Star’s editorial board.

We know that Anne has the integrity, experience and drive needed to represent District 3 as we tackle challenging issues in Napa County. Please join us in voting for Anne on Nov. 8!

Stephanie Gamble, St. Helena

Heidi Holzhauer, Angwin

Dana Johnson, St. Helena

Julia Levitan, Napa

Beth Novak Milliken, St. Helena

Mary Ann Moffitt, Yountville

Heather Phillips, Yountville