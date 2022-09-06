Letter: Spotlight disappointment

I attended last Monday’s “Spotlight St. Helena” at the Cameo Cinema after receiving a postcard that seemed to depict the event as a city-sponsored “town hall.” It was not. It appeared to be no more than just a soapbox for Eric Hall, but the Spotlight creators say that there may be plans to include other candidates and other topics. But why not invite all the candidates — including Vice Mayor Paul Dohring — to the same forum for a genuine, good-faith discussion of the issues? Why provide such an obvious advantage to one candidate for mayor by not inviting the other? Spotlight? Transparency? You be the judge.

Mr. Hall's 45-plus-minute soliloquy was devoted to characterizing St. Helena's finances as being in dire straits. Spoken like a true developer, Mr. Hall, a fairly recent St. Helenan himself, argues that we should sell "obsolete" City assets to developers to solve our alleged funding problems. In fact one of the other speakers, Mr. Dunbar, who is the mayor of Yountville and also a candidate for Napa County's Board of Supervisors, said that St. Helena is where Yountville was 20 years ago. Yountville's decision was to embrace tourism and hotel development so that now their streets are in wonderful condition. He failed to add that Yountville is one big retirement community, with not even enough children to have its own school. And, unlike St. Helena, which has much greater property tax revenues, Yountville is dangerously dependent on TOT dollars.

Yes, like most towns, St. Helena's streets and infrastructure need attention. We can't fix everything all at once, but there is a plan in place to fix them, and there will be money coming in from Measure H that just passed in St. Helena, and from Measure T transportation funds, from impact fees which now include those from Upper Valley Disposal & Recycling operating their garbage trucks on our City streets for 60 years, as well as other sources.

It's also important to remember that through the previous four years of fires, pandemic, global unrest, drought, power outages and even flooding, the City Council and City staff have kept our town safe and stable, and that is something to be very thankful for.

Our town will continue to generate revenue year after year (the highest revenue of the three Upvalley cities) and we will be able to get caught up on our infrastructure issues.

While I enjoyed seeing Taylor Biggs Lewis's painted depiction of the "The Methodist Church Rummage Sale" which includes many of our town's past luminaries, Mr. Hall's critique of it was used as an illustration to depict St. Helena as Mayberry, a town of rustics who haven't done anything right in the last 50-plus years.

If it is such a backward place, as Mr. Hall seems to think, why have our property values remained consistently high and why has it remained such a desirable place to live and invest in all these years? Our town's forebears must have done something right.

Speaking ill of past decisions, and of the St. Helena residents depicted in the painting, most now deceased, does not benefit us and frankly turns my stomach. Eric Hall may be better suited for being the mayor of a town like Yountville if that is what he would like to see St. Helena become.

There is a reason that St. Helena still has a heart and soul: Our residents have always valued community. We have banded together in the past to fight a proposed freeway bypass, to oppose a gigantic Safeway, to promote the Ag Preserve, to prepare for fire risk, to conserve water and to prevent the "Carmelization" of our downtown. We do need housing for the middle class and low-income working people. Our housing element, a part of the current general plan, is addressing that need. There are nonprofits and housing organizations working with the city on this very real problem.

I believe that the City, as well as keeping us safe these last years, has initiated changes that will lead to significant infrastructure improvement and still maintain the community we value. Vice Mayor Paul Dohring has been key in much of this decision making. Paul Dohring is now running for mayor of St. Helena and is the best choice for our community.

Leslie Stanton

St. Helena