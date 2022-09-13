Letter: Spotlight on Spotlight

I helped plan the August 29 Spotlight Town Hall at the Cameo and thought it would be helpful to share more about Spotlight and what we hope to do.

Spotlight is a non-partisan, citizen-based forum designed to start a community discussion about our City's infrastructure and finances. At the moment, some in our community think our finances and budget are in fine shape, while others think our city is in financial trouble. What is really the case? The point of Spotlight is to work with the city to get accurate information to the community so we can all be better informed about our financial situation and work together on solutions.

We hope to have lots of different voices join us at upcoming Spotlight Town Halls. City staff has expressed an interest in participating, as have other Council members. We have talked with the Mayors and City Managers from Yountville and Calistoga and invited them to share their experiences in their own communities. We’d love to hear from our community about what you feel is important. Ideally, we’d have a monthly or bi-monthly gathering and do future deep dives into specific topics, like housing, roads and Measure T fund, water, fire, collaborations between cities, funding sources, opportunities, etc.

Last July, as Spotlight was taking shape, Oliver Caldwell, a Spotlight member, invited Paul Dohring to speak at upcoming monthly meetings at the Cameo. Before our first Cameo meeting in August, our first guest speaker, Council Member Eric Hall, asked him to join him on stage but got no response. Anyone attending that night also heard Council member Hall openly express his wish for Dohring’s presence, precisely because Hall felt Dohring could help the discussion about Measure T funds, the Napa Valley Transportation Authority, and why those funds aren’t enough to fix our streets.

Following the Aug. 30 meeting, three more Spotlight representatives called and invited Paul to future meetings and offered a few suggestions for potential topics and speakers to join him. He’s welcome to talk about what he feels is important, and we value Paul’s experience and input. We have not heard back from him and hope he changes his mind.

Our community is being hit with huge outside changes: inflation, climate change, fire storms, drought, prolonged water insecurity, and an affordable housing crisis to name just a few. How do we respond to these big changes? And importantly, how to we prepare ourselves with much more reserves for other unforeseen eventualities? Mostly, how do we do all of that while also trying to prioritize our infrastructure work when we have limited funds?

Since the financial crisis, we have been operating with less staff and less revenue and have developed a “scarcity mindset.” How do we shift this to an abundance mindset? How do we create/generate our way out of this? What are our solutions — as a community?

We hope you will join us to learn more from our local experts and leaders, understand our complex situation, and work together on solutions for our wonderful community.

(Paul Dohring submitted the following response to this letter and two others that raised similar issues:

Thank you for the opportunity to correct the record. A message about the August 29th Spotlight event at the Cameo was left on my law office voicemail by Mr. Hall less than three hours before the event was to begin. In his voicemail, Mr. Hall inquired whether I “can make it to the Spotlight thing at the Cameo” and further stated “I hope you can make it.” I was unable to retrieve his voicemail until I returned to my law office well after the Spotlight event had already occurred. I was never invited to participate “on stage" with Mr. Hall. My name was not listed as a speaker in any advertisement, post card or website. I was not invited by anyone to present at the August 29th Cameo event. Under the circumstances, I would not have had sufficient time, on less than 3 hours’ notice, to adequately prepare.

Apparently, the Spotlight gatherings began months ago. I was never invited to any of them. Here is the timeline of my Spotlight communications:

● July 25th: I expressed my disappointment to Oliver Caldwell that Spotlight appeared to be a political communication tool for my opponent’s mayoral campaign.

● July 30th: Mr. Caldwell emailed that indeed my opponent had been invited to several prior Spotlight gatherings as a guest speaker. The same courtesy had not been extended to me. Mr. Caldwell stated that “going forward we are putting together tentative meetings and inviting guest speakers who want to contribute to the mission of promoting greater transparency of current civic issues and problems.” He asked whether I would make a presentation at a “future meeting,” but not the Cameo event on August 29th.

● July 30th: I again expressed concern that I still had not received an invitation to the August 29th Cameo event.

● July 30th: Mr. Caldwell emailed his regret that Spotlight should have had its “genesis” in a “non-election” year.

● August 4th: Mr. Caldwell emailed that there would be potential openings in mid-September or mid-October on undetermined topics. Again, I received no invitation to the August 29th Cameo event.

● August 14th: I again expressed concern to Mr. Caldwell about not being invited to the August 29th Spotlight event. As a gesture of good will and compromise, I suggested that city financial staff be invited to share their perspective on the city's financial condition because they would be in the best position to provide objective information. I stated I was now in a “tough spot” because I had not been given the courtesy of participating much earlier, before Spotlight became politicized, before community mistrust regarding its very legitimacy had ever materialized.

● August 20th: Mr. Caldwell emailed that “a primary goal is to put a spotlight on the challenges and deep financial problems we are facing,” not merely a discussion on general “civic issues and problems.” He agreed that the city’s professional finance team, including our new city manager, should be given the opportunity to present at an upcoming Spotlight.

● August 29th (3:11 pm and only hours before the Spotlight event at the Cameo) a message had been left by Mr. Hall on my law office voicemail asking whether I can make it to the 6:00 pm, August 29th Cameo presentation on city finances. This voicemail absolutely does not contain an invitation to take the stage and present on transportation issues, Measure T revenues or any other topics.

After significant community blowback, I then received calls from Spotlight organizers asking for my participation, and each time I suggested, as I did with Mr. Caldwell, that Spotlight arrange with our city financial team and our municipal advisors to present at a Spotlight event. I stated that I would be happy to join them for a discussion on city finances as they are the most obvious and objective source of city financial information.)