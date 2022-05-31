Letter: Spread the gratitude

As I move on to a new remarried life, I think back to significant City accomplishments in the past few years. There are perhaps two that stand out in my mind. These were the work of City Staff with Council support and oversight.

The first is the wastewater treatment plant. City staff over many meetings worked cooperatively with the Regional Water Quality Control Board. The end result was a regulatory order that committed the City to plant upgrades in accordance with a fixed schedule. The upgrades, when in place, are an important environmental improvement.

The second is revision of City financial policies. St. Helena, like all cities, has had documented financial policies. They are subject to updating and tweaking. City financial staff, with Council support, has worked hard to ensure that City policies reflect best practices.

My basic point: it is a mistake to attribute City actions to any one individual. They are always the work of the collective. And the collective works best when City staff and the Council are agreed on priorities and are working together to fulfill them.

Alan Galbraith

St. Helena Mayor, 2014-18