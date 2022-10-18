Letter: St. Helena City Council needs Chouteau's experience

The city election will give us a new mayor and at least one council member with little or no demonstrable civic experience. New blood is good but it needs to be balanced by experience.

Anna Chouteau brings stability, experience and institutional memory, which is sorely needed as we move forward. She also has a countywide perspective learned from her run for supervisor. This knowledge will be needed as work with other Upvalley communities to address mutual needs for water and fire protection.

For these reasons I’m voting for Anna on the City Council and I urge you to do the same.

Jeff Farmer

St. Helena