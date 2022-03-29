 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: St. Helena deserves better

Pacaso, recently, sent a mailer to citizens in St. Helena saying that we deserve better ... and they’re right.

St. Helena does deserves better.

Better companies to deal with who don’t vilify the city officials and workers.

Better companies who don’t cause lawsuits that might cost St. Helena millions.

Better companies who sell homes to individuals and families who will be taxpaying, full-time concerned citizens. Instead of groups of part-time visitors with little vested interest in the city.

Better companies who will make positive contributions to the local economy.

And, perhaps most important, better companies who present proposals that include actual benefits for the city.

One wonders what, if Pacaso really believes what they say in the mailer, they tell people who they are encouraging to invest $800,000-plus about St. Helena. It’s hard to imagine they describe a city plagued by problems. Or with a city administration that doesn’t care about solutions. Or that they discuss causing litigation that could cost the city millions.

St. Helena deserves better than Pacaso.

Randy Wood

St. Helena

