This year Cinco de Mayo will be even more special than usual. Not only will our town be celebrating Mexican cuisine and culture, but Friday, May 5, is also opening day for the 37th season of the St. Helena Farmers' Market!

We are excited to be returning to Crane Park every Friday morning from 7:30 through noon from May 5 through Oct. 27, 2023.

The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is truly a hometown tradition. It has become a favorite spot to shop for locally grown organic produce, quality prepared foods and beautiful treasures crafted by local artists. Our popular educational programs include story times for kids, demonstrations by local chefs, lectures on gardening, ecology and nutrition, seasonal produce tastings and more. The lovely redwood grove provides a perfect shady spot to enjoy a cup of coffee and a pastry.

It is important to remember that our Farmers’ Market offers much more than a wonderful place to mingle with friends and neighbors. We provide much-needed support for local organic farmers, small business owners, local artists and educators, health-conscious chefs and our community partner organizations. This has been a difficult winter for many of our local farmers. While we are all thankful that we are no longer experiencing a drought, the extreme cold and wet winter presented new challenges. Our hard-working farmers rely on markets like ours, and patrons like you, to sustain them. The same is true for our talented artists and artisans, food purveyors and gardeners who are also small business owners.

Opening Day activities will include a bilingual story time at 9:30, a display of the 73 pieces of art created by local students in grades 3-5 embracing the theme “More Monarchs,” an informational booth where members of the Western Monarch Society will be distributing free milkweed plants, and the return of Naysayer Coffee, a local favorite. So, circle May 5 on your calendar now and plan to celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market.

Stacey Bressler

St. Helena Farmers’ Market board member