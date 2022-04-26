Letter: St. Helena Farmers' Market returns May 6

On Friday, the St. Helena Farmers’ Market will return to Crane Park to open our 36th season. Mark your calendars now so that you remember to join us every Friday morning from 7:30 until noon beginning in May and running through the end of October.

It’s quite an achievement to still be here after three and one-half decades. What’s the secret to the longevity of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market? We work hard to listen to our community and meet their needs.

One of our primary goals is to provide local organic farmers with an outlet for bringing their products directly to our community. Many of our growers depend on Farmers’ Markets such as ours to sustain them. The past few years have been especially difficult for both producers and consumers and having an accessible outdoor market has ensured their survival. The growing awareness surrounding the benefits of eating seasonal, sustainable and locally grown products has drawn an increasing number of folks to our Market.

Another important factor in our success has been providing a comfortable environment for friends and neighbors to gather. The isolation forced by the COVID pandemic has heightened our need for communal activities. Our delightful location encourages our patrons to relax over a cup of coffee or tea and appreciate the natural beauty of our Valley.

Our educational programs have also been instrumental in maintaining our vitality. Our Market Classroom provides opportunities for family-oriented activities; and our Lecture Series and Chefs’ Demos increase awareness and appreciation for varied gardening, farming and food preparation techniques.

We feel honored to have excellent Community Partners including the UpValley Family Centers and St. Helena Community Food Pantry, who work with us to address the needs of food challenged individuals, and Nimbus Arts. Our partnership with the Cameo Cinema allows us to present our popular CinemaBites programs.

But it is the loyalty of our community that is most responsible for sustaining the St. Helena Farmers’ Market. Our list of thank-yous is long. We are grateful to the City of St. Helena for the use of Crane Park; to the dedicated farmers, chefs and artisans who share the products of their labor; to our hardworking staff who bring our Market to life every week; to our volunteer Board who contribute so much time and energy; and to our shoppers, sponsors and donors. We truly appreciate the contributions of each and every person associated with the St. Helena Farmers’ Market and cannot wait to welcome you in person on May 6.

Stacey Bressler

St. Helena Farmers’ Market Board Member