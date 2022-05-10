Letter: St. Helena mayor says yes on Measure H

Disclaimer: I am submitting this correspondence as an individually elected public official in the position of mayor of St. Helena, but the opinions expressed herein are mine individually and do not represent the positions of the St. Helena City Council or the City of St. Helena.

We've been fortunate in St. Helena with great quality of life and growing property values for many, many years.

Our property values here benefit from the beautiful surroundings and strong local economy, as well as our location within the San Francisco Bay Area housing market.

However as with most communities across California and throughout the United States we have aging infrastructure that needs to be upgraded, including infrastructure related to our water/wastewater systems. The effects of extended droughts, wildfire risks and climate change add to why we need to move forward now on upgrading our water/wastewater systems and infrastructure.

Measure H is a way for our community to be pro-active in funding needed upgrades to these drinking water and water supply systems, including more recycled water during droughts and increased fire flow to protect against fires.

As an example of what a bond can do, please consider what the 2010 School Bond did for our local schools, with beneficial facilities upgrades at St. Helena High School and our other St. Helena schools.

For Measure H's average of $14.80 a year cost per $100,000 of assessed property value we can all do our part.

(For example on a million dollar assessed property value this would average $148 a year).

Remember also this is on assessed value, so even if the market value of a property is higher (as we have seen over the last couple years), the fee will be based on the likely lower assessed value.

The bond extends for thirty years so the cost per year will start at a lower rate of less than a dollar per $100,000 of assessed value a year, subject to final bond issuance and calculations.

Since it has been confirmed by our current water rate consultant Raftelis, an established, engineering based firm, that tiered, cost-based water/wastewater rates are legal in St. Helena and can be implemented here to equitably allocate costs among all users, including high usage, we can also consider using Measure H in conjunction with potential revenue bonds based on the new rate structure to create a balanced and equitable approach to funding water system upgrades among all users, large and small, as well as for those both in and out of city limits.

Nothing is more important for our community than our water system for health and safety, as well as for stable and growing property values.

Water is a core economic component of any property investment and a core element in the winemaking, hospitality and other economies and local jobs of St. Helena and Napa County. We all need our water supply/system to be as safe and sound as possible and now is the time for us to re-invest in it.

Measure H will also add to our water security by increasing recycled water capacity and enhancing water flow for addressing wildfire concerns.

Water security/water stability for our collective system will benefit us all individually, in terms of health and safety, as well as benefitting property values.

Measure H will also benefit our roads and paving projects as cities often delay road paving until they can afford to do the underground sewer, water and storm drain work. Measure H will give us dedicated funds for this type of work so paving projects won't get slowed down.

While the City continues to be pro-active in seeking additional state, federal and county funding to benefit our water system and infrastructure needs, a vote for Measure H is a way for us to move forward together locally and get in front of these issues to avoid potential failures related to our water supply and to strengthen our water security. Let's join together and vote Yes on Measure H.

Geoff Ellsworth

Mayor, City of St. Helena