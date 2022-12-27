 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: St. Helena Native Sons crab feed is Jan. 14

  • 0
Star.jpg

It's been two years since we have been able to have our annual crab feed. Well, we are back in business.

The Native Sons crab feed will be on January 14, 2023. All are welcome. Tickets are $85 each. For tickets call Phil Murphy at 707-326-9701. Assigned seating, no tickets sold at the door. Dinner consists of salad, garlic bread, pasta, crab and desert with wine on the table. We will have a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle.

It's a great gathering and everyone has a fun time. Please support us if you can. This is our one and only find raiser and all proceeds go to keeping the hall open and running. Thanks for your help.

Phil Murphy, president

Native Sons of the Golden West #53

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News