Letter: St. Helena Native Sons crab feed is Jan. 14

It's been two years since we have been able to have our annual crab feed. Well, we are back in business.

The Native Sons crab feed will be on January 14, 2023. All are welcome. Tickets are $85 each. For tickets call Phil Murphy at 707-326-9701. Assigned seating, no tickets sold at the door. Dinner consists of salad, garlic bread, pasta, crab and desert with wine on the table. We will have a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle.

It's a great gathering and everyone has a fun time. Please support us if you can. This is our one and only find raiser and all proceeds go to keeping the hall open and running. Thanks for your help.

Phil Murphy, president

Native Sons of the Golden West #53