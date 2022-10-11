Letter: St. Helena needs Hall as mayor

Recently I was at a gathering of friends and acquaintances from around the Bay Area, including Marin, Sonoma, San Francisco and Napa. A conversation ensued about the current quality of various small towns in the area including Yountville, Sebastopol Healdsburg, and Petaluma, to name a few. When St. Helena was mentioned, I was saddened to hear that it was not in glowing terms. The gist was, “What’s happened to St. Helena? It used to be so charming and desirable.”

As a 30-plus-year resident, I have always been proud to call St. Helena home. And while I still love living here and feel a strong kinship with our community, I find it hard to argue that things haven’t changed for the worse in our beloved town.

That is why I will be voting for Eric Hall for mayor on Nov. 8. I don’t claim to know a lot about city politics, infrastructure, finance or management. However, I am a reasonable judge of character, and I strongly believe that Eric is our best chance to revitalize St. Helena and bring about the change we so desperately need. It’s not because he’s affable (which he is) and it’s not because he cares about our community (which he does). It’s simply because he’s the best person for the job.

Over the last few months, I have had the opportunity to hear Eric’s presentation on St. Helena’s current financial situation. Clearly, he’s done his homework (and on his own time to boot).

The information and financial figures he presents make sense to me and align with what I see and experience in our town. There is no arguing that many of our streets have become potholed hazards, our parks look forgotten, many city buildings are in disrepair or are outright unusable, and far too many storefronts sit empty month after month. If the city really is as financially solvent as some claim, then why does it look like this?

I understand the concerns of those who fear St. Helena will be become an over-developed tourist haven and that we will lose our small-town spirit and locally minded approach. I don’t want that either. However, when I drive through other towns such as Yountville, Petaluma, Calistoga or Sebastopol and see well-paved streets, neatly landscaped parks, occupied storefronts, engaging community centers and thriving residential neighborhoods, I can’t help but draw comparisons to St. Helena.

With Eric’s practical, solution-oriented approach, I believe we can have all those things and a community that supports both its residents and the tourism needed to sustain it. It’s simply not as black and white as some would like to think. In fact, it’s just that kind of either/or thinking that has gotten us into the current financial mess we are in.

I have the impression that some on the other side of the mayoral debate automatically equate a sharp business mind with pro-development. That’s absolute nonsense in my opinion. What I do believe, however, is that Eric’s business and management background as a consultant for Fortune 500 companies gives him the expertise to work with not just other city council members, but also with city staff, other municipalities, county and state officials, and local academic institutions such as Pacific Union College and Napa Valley College. With Eric at St. Helena’s helm, change will occur, but it won’t come without the thoughtful, reasoned and collaborative approach that has made him a successful businessman and valuable city council member.

In summary, I am voting for Eric Hall for mayor because he has the courage to state what is difficult to hear, the intellect and common sense to develop practical and long-term solutions for the issues at hand, the willingness to roll up his sleeves and take action instead of merely talking about it, and the business acumen to see projects through to a positive outcome for our town and community.

I hope you will join me in voting for Eric Hall for mayor on Nov. 8.

Julie Jenanyan

St. Helena